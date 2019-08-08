While canvassing for signatures for either the initiative or referendum at the Farmers Market, I have encountered a few folks who have remarked, “I don’t want that rich lady to get her way” — or replies of that ilk. I have never met this “rich lady,” however I choose to stay on point and stick to the issues, rather than make personal attacks, which waste time, and are not the types of things your grandmother would approve of, if you know what I mean.
For those bitter, jealous or whatever regarding that rich lady, I suggest you read a short book, the bestseller “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” Graduating from kindergarten can do a lot for your soul and judgment. Give it a try. Making the downtown park attractive and alluring to people in the long term is a good investment, brings more people downtown, and creates more economic benefit long-term, than making the downtown park an economic development in the short term, and losing the opportunity for the long-term benefits. Put your mind in a neutral zone for a moment and think about it. Generations to come will enjoy the openness and ambiance of a true park, with ample parking.