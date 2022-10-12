Mike Thompson, Livermore
I’ve never seen Livermore residents so incensed before. The majority do not like what is happening to our downtown center.
Mike Thompson, Livermore
I’ve never seen Livermore residents so incensed before. The majority do not like what is happening to our downtown center.
Let’s review:
1. City sets up focus groups to give input to the proposed plan. Top priorities from this process, parking and a park.
2. Council finalizes its plan; many are not happy with the size of the park. However, we vote and approve.
3. Before the ink is dry, Eden Housing says we need 30%, yes 30% more space for its 130 units, especially three-bedroom units. So now the project becomes 100% FOUR-STORY units up to a block long. They say our state required this; why didn’t this come out sooner? Oh, and by the way, the city accepted Eden’s plan for 133 parking stalls, when 230 is the number that the Livermore Downtown Specific Plan requires for the size and number of units Eden is proposing. 4. So our council now provides a parcel on N. Railroad Ave. for additional parking. Those of us speaking out about this are not opposed to the needed low-cost housing; it’s that the plan we voted on changed significantly. Therefore, our citizens should be able to revisit the plan.
5. So a referendum signing takes place, a successful one, but our city does not send it forward to be approved for this upcoming election. Why should we not get to vote so that a new council could look at other options?
6. Our City Council then loans $ 8,000,000 to Eden Housing to buy the land for the building. The only reason I can think of for this unnecessary action is to prevent a new council from making the correct decision to look at other options for the Eden project.
I have never seen our council take actions like this since coming to Livermore in 1965. So please join me in taking the only response we have and vote in new people who are willing to reach out to us and find the right solution.
VOTE Mony Nop for mayor, and Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos for council.
Thank you.
