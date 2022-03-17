Alan and Levan Hindmarsh, Livermore
We have lived in Livermore for over 53 years, and have always been advocates for affordable housing, including working with fair housing community organizations in the 1960s and 1970s. But the City’s current plan for housing downtown conflicts with our vision of the proper use of that central city property in many ways. It reduces considerably the size of the long-promised central park. It creates a canyon effect on L Street between two 4-story housing complexes. And it fails to include housing priced for young workers. All of these flaws are corrected in the alternative plan being put forth, with new housing moved to north of Railroad Ave. Some re-thinking of the land access and financing would be needed to carry out this plan, but we think the long-range benefits to the people of Livermore are worth that effort. And we are puzzled by the absence of an explanation from the city as to why they will not consider the alternative plan, given the strong support that has been expressed for it.