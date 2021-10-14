Buck Riley, Livermore
It seems that the proposed buildings for housing units have recently increased in size and the park areas have become smaller. Not only does this drastically diminish the look and feel of our downtown area, but it greatly lessens the usefulness and value of the public area it was designed to serve.
Our downtown area should serve to attract tourists and benefit the public, not provide housing. There are other locations for housing that would better serve those being housed and the public interest. The north side of Railroad Avenue between L and K streets is one such location.
If we must pay a fee to escape from the contracts set in motion years ago, then so be it. Placing housing in the middle of a downtown park is not OK.