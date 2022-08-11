Last Saturday night on my way to the new Livermorium Plaza, I passed Lizzie Fountain Park and Stockmen’s Park. If I wished to, I could’ve walked two blocks to Carnegie Park. We have plenty of parks downtown. Anyone who says we should prioritize more is lying to you or let-them-eat-cake levels of oblivious.
I love Livermorium Plaza, in part because it honors scientific achievement. That said, the most common thing I hear about it are complaints of its expense. If the city built another park, I’m sure it would also be criticized, with the subtext being it’s not the infrastructure we so desperately need.
California is in a housing crisis. This is obvious to everyone, even most people privileged enough to own a town house. Not only will Eden Housing add necessary infrastructure, the affordable apartments will improve downtown. What it needs more than parks are happy workers. It’s harder for waiters and cashiers to serve if they are tired and frustrated by a long commute, or their having to live out of cars. Some people act like Eden Housing would blight downtown into a wasteland, but I don’t even think the planned buildings would be noticeable from most of Main Street.
What would be an eyesore is an ashen sky from worsening wildfire seasons. Poisonous smoke will keep people from enjoying downtown. We are in a climate crisis, and the infrastructure we need includes solar farms. Unfortunately, the deceptively named “Friends of Livermore” and “Move Eden Housing” are blocking solar farms and affordable housing respectively. These special-interest groups are funded and organized in large part by Joan Seppala and Jean King; these plutocrats think they know better than you and are trying to buy out City Council with their hand-picked candidates.