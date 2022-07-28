Ben Barrientos, Livermore
I support the voice of the people! Thousands took the time to sign a petition/referendum to stop the council from locking in an agreement with Eden Housing. I had the opportunity to have voters sign the petition. They were adamant in supporting the central park idea. They also are understanding of the need for affordable housing. Respect the process; allow the vote. If there is a legal phase to this, then allow the courts to decide after the people have been allowed to vote on the issue.