Peggy Schimmelman, Livermore
With the imminent implementation of the Coronavirus vaccine, Livermore’s downtown will soon be thriving again. Our shops and restaurants will flourish as residents and visitors alike embrace the return to “normal.” Our new hotel will eventually bring more tourists eager to enjoy the unique character of our city. Wouldn’t it be nice if our visitors, along with the rest of us, could be treated to an expansive, attractive city park area that complements the unique personality of our downtown in a way that two multi-level affordable housing units directly across from each other will not?
While low-income housing is rightfully a priority, it would be great if we could avoid building these three- and four-story units on either side of one of our busiest downtown corridors. It’s my understanding that Eden Housing is willing to relocate their development to another area nearby, which would also allow for more housing units with larger floor plans and parking.
Moving the Eden Housing development would allow for a spacious, beautiful, city park that would appeal to both residents and visitors. I urge our city council and residents not to give up on the idea.