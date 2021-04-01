Rifka Several, Livermore
When we look back at the community-input in the PlaceWorks report (11.17.17), the comments stated common themes, including:
• Maintain our small town, small-scale, historic character.
• Buildings should be low-rise, no more than 2- to 3-stories.
• Open space that comes along with new development should not be privatized; it should be usable by the public.
Now look at the flood of citizen Letters to the Editor in recent weeks, where there is a call back to these common themes. It is time to reevaluate the much-changed Eden housing plan in light of the values we want for our one and only downtown.