Thomas Soules, Livermore
As you know I, and I believe a majority of Livermoreans, oppose building 130 units of affordable living in four story buildings on the west side of L Street..
In just the time we have been discussing this, the building of the Legacy apartments has already defined our skyline and we can guess its impact on the traffic, parking, etc. Also, just in the time we have been discussing this, the notion of unaffordable housing in Livermore has become much more unaffordable. In fact, it seems to me that anyone earning a reasonable salary cannot afford to live in Livermore unless he or she already owns a house in Livermore. Offering a somewhat reduced rent to 130 families will not solve the problem. Folks who do not work at very high paying jobs need either very low-cost housing or very low-cost rent, and there are a lot of these people.. I don't believe this project will address that problem and I don't know the answer. But it seems to me that if we want to provide housing for these folks, we need to be willing to spend a significant amount of money and build at least two or three times as many units and perhaps make them Section 8 housing. Possibly, far more low-rise affordable units could be built north of Railroad Avenue or on Pacific Avenue. In addition, these would add to the city rather than destroy its character.