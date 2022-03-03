Thomas Soules, Livermore
I know I am getting repetitious. However, nearly every day something takes me down First Street and left on L and I go past the monstrous Legacy housing structure. Unlike the former car dealership, it is four stories high and extends right up to the sidewalk. Across the street between Veteran's Way and Railroad is an empty parking lot that will extend to what will be a Science Museum, Black Box Theatre and Blacksmith Square. This parking lot is a natural for a city park serving the Legacy Apartments, the community buildings and the one-story restaurants on First Street, and even now provides open space in the downtown. Instead, the city has proposed another four-story building, making L Street a canyon, and adding traffic and parking problems to an already congested scene. It just makes no sense.
There are better places for low-income housing: in the Legacy building itself, north of Railroad, the whole area on Pacific Avenue that is a nearly deserted shopping center, etc. All these options could accommodate far more families than the proposed 130 units on this parking lot downtown.