Monique Demartha, Dublin
Dr. Dawn Nwamuo transformed our breast cancer team at Kaiser Permanente and I believe she can do the same as a member of the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustee.
When Nwamuo joined our team, I had been working in the department for 15 years. I witnessed the continuous progression of change she drove through her leadership skills that turned our department around from low performing to high performing. It was clear that Nwamuo operated with one goal: to drive change for the betterment of the patient.
Nwamuo gives 100% and encourages our team to do the same. She motivates and inspires the team with a listening ear, department and community building activities, and breast-cancer support accessories such as shirts, pens bags, water bottles, and pastries. She also provided resources to help build a unified front, including designing a technology program called "Patient Inspired Navigation Communicator” to better serve patients and keep the team in constant communication. She has conducted workshops and given breast-cancer seminars to create a culture of continuous learning.
I am confident that Nwamuo’s leadership skills, compassion, and ability to create a learning environment will be an invaluable asset to Dublin schools. Her medical knowledge will also help guide Dublin schools through the pandemic.