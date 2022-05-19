Donald Price, Livermore
Please re-elect Dr. Sarah Palmer for the Zone 7 Board of Directors on June 7.
Sarah is a Biochemist with deep experience at Zone 7. Sarah understands and supports all water users that depend on Zone 7. Her performance as a multi-term Zone 7 Board Member has given the Tri-Valley a reliable, high quality water supply for many years. Zone 7 has rigorously pursued water policies that meet the needs of consumers and all who rely on a constant source of water. Continued drought, water policy disputes within the State of California’s legislature, and uncertainty surrounding water issues going forward, indicate the need for a strong and effective Zone 7 Board. Dr. Sarah Palmer should continue to serve on the Zone 7 Board of Directors.
Please re-elect Dr. Sarah Palmer for the Zone 7 Board of Directors.
Please vote on JUNE 7. Thank You.