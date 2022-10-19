S. McKinney-Newkirk, Livermore
I am a parent of two LVJUSD graduates and a current Granada student. I have also been a teacher at Granada High School since 2008. I am writing this letter to the editor to strongly recommend Dr. Steven Drouin for our LVJUSD School Board.
Dr. Drouin has extensive experience in education as a former high school teacher for nine years and as a professor at California State University Stanislaus. Moreover, he has in-depth experience in best practices, debates and research in education. His perspective as an educator is invaluable, and as a parent to two students in the district, he has a vested interest in working diligently on behalf of students and educators.
As a spouse to a current LVJUSD teacher, he brings an understanding and a familiarity of how our district operates that will be valuable when collaborating with current board members. Dr. Steven Drouin believes in high-quality, rigorous and relevant education for all and that resources should be allocated in an equitable manner.
I whole-heartedly endorse Dr. Steven Drouin for LVJUSD school board. His passion for education and students is clear, and I know he will advocate for all students, as well as support teachers and parents.