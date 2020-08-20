Ginger Iglesias, Livermore
Last week a couple of letter writers came out in praise of President Trump. These Trump supporters used the two most common right-wing narratives: “Woe is me, liberals are so mean” and the angry white man lobbing insults and invective.
Allow me to borrow one of Trump’s insults, as I found it amusing. As a one-sided liberal thug, I’m always happy to see fellow citizens exercising their First Amendment rights. However, they should expect rebuttals. That’s one of the freedoms that works both ways. It’s patently absurd to argue against a different point of view by saying those that don’t agree with you are trying to take your freedom away.
What exactly are these freedoms, anyway? The freedom to oppress those not like you? The freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies? The freedom to let corporations run roughshod over citizen’s rights to clean air and water, safe products, and fair banking?
They don’t directly say those things, but it’s clear that’s what they mean with their inevitably mealy-mouthed explanations. Those are not freedoms. They are the hallmarks of autocracy and dictatorship. We are all in this together, and I am not the enemy because I disagree with you.
Saying that President Trump has done wonders for this country is like saying the bull in the china shop very nicely wiped his feet before he came in. Or Jack the Ripper paid his bar tab every week. Even better, Mussolini was great because he made the trains run on time.
I’d be happy to list all the race-baiting that has come from this president, but there’s a space limit for letters to the editor. Yes, the economy was good before the pandemic, but one cannot leave out that it’s much worse than it should be now. The Trump administration completely mishandled every aspect of this crisis, and Americans are paying for it with their lives.
It’s sad that so many refuse to see the damage this administration is doing to our great country, the dystopian nightmare Trump has made it, as their vision is clouded by racism and xenophobia. Greed and corruption under the guise of nationalism has been the downfall of many countries and many governments. I hope this election will prove that we’re better than that.