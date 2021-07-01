Alan Marling, Livermore
The Independent called for immediate action to fight climate change in the June 17 editorial, “We must take steps now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
To that end, I call on local groups to drop their lawsuit against the Aramis solar farm. Whatever goals the litigators hoped to achieve are of no consequence compared to the climate crisis and the nearing blaze of the next fire season. Any delay of clean energy endangers our community. Specifically, Friends of Open Space and Vineyards should drop the lawsuit, as should Save North Livermore Valley.
During the March 4 supervisors’ meeting, Attorney Rob Selna laughed at the prospect of stalling the solar farm for two years. The climate crisis is no laughing matter. Neither is it acceptable that Friends of Livermore argued against solar energy on Earth Day, saying the public need of solar is overstated or doesn’t exist.
Until such time as these groups do the responsible thing and withdraw their support for this frivolous lawsuit, we should not support them in word or deed. Please tell your friends to withhold funding such irresponsibility.