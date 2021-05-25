Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Eden Housing is utilizing the services of outsourced lobbying firms against the citizens of Livermore. Two of these services are called EveryAction.com and CoUrbanize.com which are large National and East Bay lobbying groups hired by Eden Housing to build ground swell support for public meetings and project objectives. CoUrbanize.com offers a five-point plan to developers on how to overcome local town opposition to urbanization.
The City Council and the Mayor were notified that lobbyists were being employed and used during the Zoom call virtual meetings but showed no concern. The voices of the citizens of Livermore are being diminished by multi-million-dollar developers using multi-million dollar lobbying groups to drown out their opposition.