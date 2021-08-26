Bruce Fielding, Livermore
I read with great envy last week’s article about approval of yet another low-cost housing project by Dublin (“Council Approves More Affordable Units”, August 19). Imagine a project to be built:
- Without controversy, years of protest or lawsuits – built legally in accordance with Dublin’s Specific Plan;
- With 300 units, including very low-, low- and moderate-income units (41 spaces for homeless/special needs folks);
- With ground-floor retail and amenity spaces that won’t be built on strategically located open space in the middle of downtown;
- With adequate parking;
- With contemporary design, interspersed masonry, stucco, glass and metal screens and awnings. Also, each façade will include grouped windows and varying window patterns.
- That will be completed in less than two years, with about 20% less city investment compared to Livermore’s failing attempt.
No doubt an informed reader will notice these glaring contrasts versus Livermore’s attempt to build a small, token-sized project. Instead, we are still dealing with – years later – city leadership that is clinging to a project that ignores the major elements that residents deemed necessary, all to appease the special interests that have funded recent city council campaigns – while disregarding the wishes of a majority of citizens. Why can’t we put egos aside, and discuss how everyone can win by relocating (and enlarging) our affordable housing project, while preserving invaluable open space?