Mike Grant, Dublin
Dublin Citizens, the council and Mayor are up to no good again and want to put a ballot measure in the March 2024 primary to extend term limits for each of them. The reason for this urgency on this issue is because most people don’t turn out to vote in the primary and they wait for the general election in November. They say the reason for this is because we, the voters, are ignorant of the new districts we live in. That is all BS!! The mayor wants to extend her term so she can wait for another seat to open up at the state level so she can run for it. When you are in office and wanting to run for another seat, you have a better chance to win that election than being on the sideline for years. The council made a comment about how we, the citizens, are uneducated about districts that are in Dublin. If this is true, then the city is not doing their job to educate the citizens. Or is this a master plan not to educate the citizens so they can keep all of us in the dark and continue to keep promises to the builders? The City Manager Linda Smith even made a comment that Staff is concerned that the citizens will not know what District they are in and who their council member is. This is another scare tactic that Linda Smith puts out to citizens, so they are confused. Why would she say this? Could it be because without the support from the council and mayor that we have in place today, she will not be able to cover up the mistakes the city staff have made? Vice Mayor Michael McCorriston even made a comment that the cost of this ballot is not a big issue and it’s not about money! The staff wrote the cost could be $300,000 dollars. So, I ask each citizen in Dublin, is $300,000 dollars a lot of money to you? Please watch for this item to come back on the agenda for a vote at the council meeting and tell them NO to an extension of term limits. Don’t forget that we own this city, not five members on the council!