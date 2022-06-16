Vic Avila, Livermore
What do Glasgow, Sonoma, London, Atascadero, San Francisco, Liverpool, Galway, Paso Robles, Yuba City, Portland, Paris, New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Monterey, Brussels, Solvang, Edinburgh, and Dublin, Ireland have in common. They all have downtown parks, timeless masterpieces of open space that mean the world to their residents -- parks where people gather, linger, and enjoy a patch of greenery surrounded by buildings, streets, signs, vehicles, hustle bustle, and noise.
Livermore today has some downtown open space, a patch of dirt ready to be transformed to another use. If the 4-story Eden Housing project is built at the corner of S. L Street and Railroad Avenue, across the street from the currently under construction four-story Legacy Apartments, Livermore will have more in common with Dublin, California than Dublin, Ireland.
Sign the referendum circulating through the city now to prevent the city council from locating Eden Housing in this location. Eden Housing will be in Livermore, but at a site that benefits everyone.