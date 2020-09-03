Bruce Fiedler, Dublin
With Dublin mayoral and council elections coming up, it is certain we will hear a lot about two perennial topics: traffic and development.
Even during these days of COVID-19, there are a lot of cars on the road. I don’t remember that happening long ago before homes were built east of Dougherty Road, but it is true today.
If we look more closely at this problem, we might see that it is for the most part confined to Dublin Boulevard, and the back up at intersections with the north/south streets. And maybe there is no easy solution since Dublin Boulevard is the only east/west thoroughfare that spans the entire city.
But if any candidate has an answer, I would like to hear it.
Now we get to development. With the current number of homes and apartments, we do have traffic congestion and school crowding. And we must find a way to deal with it.
The sticking point is whether to allow more homes and apartments to be constructed. And if we don’t do that, how do we provide funds to stave off the revenue shortfall that the city has predicted in a couple of years. Without continued developer fees and additional property taxes, Dublin may not be able to maintain current services, infrastructure, and quality of life.
Is there another solution? Candidates, please tell me.
By the way, I like Dublin just as it is. If traffic congestion is the price to pay to have a vibrant and multi-cultural community, that’s okay with me. I welcome others to the New American Backyard, just as I was welcomed 30 years ago. And the candidates who come up with the best way to deal with this conundrum will get my vote.