The mayor and council are wanting longer term limits because we the voters are not smart, per Michael McCorriston. He wrote we could be overloading voters with a complicated ballot. Wow, Dublin Citizens, It’s very clear the Vice Mayor thinks we are not very sharp. The ballot could read like this, “Do you want to extend the term of the Mayor or Council, YES or NO.” That’s pretty simple language.
So let’s talk about what we get from a mayor with a longer term – more building and congestion on Dublin Blvd. Mayor Melissa ran for council in 2016 on a platform of less congestion on Dublin roads and cut building in Dublin. Well, that campaign promise went flat! Under her watch, we have had the biggest boom in houses in the last 4 years and put more cars on the streets in Dublin. Council member Josey also ran on the same platform in 2018 with almost the same theme. She has voted with the mayor on almost every development that the builders have put forward to the city staff.
The entire mayor and council talk about how they watch out for the citizens and use such words as fiscal stewards of our money. So, let’s talk about how this council, mayor and city manager save us money.
Just recently a group of 6 people from our city went on a so-called business trip to Ireland to our sister city with the Mayor, Vice Mayor and 2 out of 3 city council members – Council member Jean Josey and Council member Kashef Qaadri. The other 2 members were the City Manager Linda Smith and Hazel Wetherford, the Economic Development Director. (That’s 6 people) Altogether, they spent 216 hours away from Dublin in Ireland and only attended 6.5 hours in meetings. I guess Zoom is just out of the question. :)
The Mayor took her entire family (4) and City council member Kashef Qaadri took his wife. Hazel Wetherford, the economic director, took her spouse.
All expenses in this little boondoggle cost the city $18,000 dollars and to date the following members have failed to produce their plane tickets – Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Vice Mayor Michael McCorriston and Council Member Kashef Qaadri.
This is why we need term limits to stay the same, so we don’t fund vacations!