Ganesan Ramu, Dublin
Dublin residents have an opportunity to vote for the best possible school board member this November.
As a 25-year Dublin resident with two children in DUSD, William Kuo is vested in the success of our community. Since his 2020 appointment to the Board of Trustees as a continuation of his late wife Catherine Kuo’s term, he has earned the trust of the community. William listens to the concerns of his constituents and uses their input to address the needs of Area 3 and the district in general. Kuo has toured every campus and met with numerous administrators to brainstorm facility improvements. His professional, calm and inquisitive demeanor is ideal for the role of an elected school board member. Now — more than ever — we need the experience and passion William brings to the role of trustee.
Please vote for William Kuo for Dublin trustee on Nov. 8.
