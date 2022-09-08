Eloise Hamann, Dublin
It’s difficult not to draw a connection between two front-page articles in the Independent about Dublin School’s Board of Trustees. The first is about a 1.8-million-dollar shortfall found by auditors and implies that the trustees were not paying attention to basics, namely the details of cost and affordability of projects they approved. The second article describes a barely passed motion that bans trustees from receiving and sending texts during meetings unless there’s an emergency. The article doesn’t specify whether stopping and picking up a loaf of bread constitutes an emergency.