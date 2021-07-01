Alan Heckman, Livermore
Has the City of Livermore really done a good job of due diligence with the Eden Housing plan?
Has anyone in the city actually gone through the multitude of online Yelp and Google reviews of the properties managed by Eden Housing to get an idea of what to expect for the course of the next 55 years (as stipulated by the grant)?
There are a large number of very disturbing online complaints concerning inadequate maintenance, pest infestations, rude management, and, of course, inadequate parking.
A review of the Willows Apartment states "The complex is full of roaches. I stayed here for 2 years because it's all I can afford, but I have a 6-year-old who is really afraid of the bugs..."
A review of the Wexford Way Apartments in Dublin complains that although he and his roommates all have cars - they only get one space and have to share. (Just like the 130 spaces for 130 apartments in Livermore's plan). He concludes, "Instead of fixing the grossly limited parking situation by providing more parking to tenants, the property management decided to start ticketing everybody like crazy. You can't even park in guest parking without getting a ticket. Two thumbs way down."
What are the city's plans? Create a parking problem, then turn it into a revenue stream by installing parking meters and ticketing people downtown?
A Vista Terrace Hills Apartments review states, "These apartments are low income and management constantly bully tenants into doing as they please. They take advantage of people who do not speak English; the list goes on and on."
Why weren't these and other reviews presented publicly and transparently at the meetings?
This appears to be very relevant information and not something to hide from public discussion. After all, this is a project which will serve as the centerpiece of Downtown Livermore for decades to come.
This is just a tiny sample. For a few more, check out the 13 Yelp reviews (average one star), and the additional 8 Yelp reviews – not currently recommended - but more revealing - of the Eden Housing Management Corporation itself at https://www.yelp.com/biz/eden-housing-management-inc-hayward.