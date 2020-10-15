J. Lee, Pleasanton
In these difficult times, it is easy to be cynical about public officials and politics in general.
We need effective leaders with innovative solutions to meet the current challenges. This is why my family and I wholeheartedly support Steven Dunbar for District 5 BART board director.
Mr. Dunbar is that rare candidate who combines breadth of knowledge, personal experience (as an avid BART and public transportation user), a collaborative spirit, and the particular problem-solving skill set that this position demands. In addition to being an engineer at local company Gillig (a manufacturer of transit buses), he is a member of Livermore’s Community Asset Management Program Outreach Committee, East Bay for Everyone, and Bike East Bay. Through his work with local governments, Mr. Dunbar already is making a difference in regional transportation policy.
The incumbent has not always served this district and its constituents well. Some of his shortcomings are a matter of public record. On those rare occasions when we contacted his office about our concerns, we were not given the courtesy of a response.
When we recently asked Mr. Dunbar a series of questions, however, he gave us thoughtful and in-depth answers. We were impressed. He then solicited our opinions on a variety of transportation issues.
If you want a fiscally and environmentally sound BART that provides safe, reliable, accessible, and affordable transportation for all, I encourage you to vote for Steven Dunbar.