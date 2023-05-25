David Ott, Pleasanton
The Durham report clearly details how Hillary, Obama and Biden orchestrated the biggest government corruption against a political opponent since Watergate. And whereas Nixon used a private team to spy, under Obama the departments of the DOJ, NSA, CIA and FBI were weaponized to attack a political opponent. Hillary created the fake Russian collusion document and then Obama’s team approved and spread that lie. In addition, Holder, Lynch, Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Pelosi, Swalwell, Schiff and Schumer continued to lie. All of these crooked politicians should be prosecuted for treason and sent to prison. The mainstream media and big tech social media companies supported and spread the lie and now are ignoring the findings of the Durham report. It’s time to rid our country of the crooked politicians and biased media. Wake up America and demand better from your government leaders and the media.