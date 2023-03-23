The March 9 article by Altman/Fehr and your March 16 editorial on E-Bikes, both present many unwarranted concerns (erosion, vibrations, noise, wildlife endangerment, “negative environmental effects”, etc.) about the use of E-Bikes on our local trails.
All of these somewhat questionable concerns would be present for any trail that provides access to our natural surroundings. However, it is my opinion that our wonderful Bay Area trail systems provide access to nature in a manner that minimizes the negative impacts associated with the responsible use of these areas.
The concerns listed have more to do with the capacity of our trails to accommodate more use by our citizens. Excluding responsible use by one class of user is unwarranted.
Much like the explosion in popularity of snowboards on ski slopes, E-bikes are providing a new way to enjoy our trails. Responsible use and enjoyment of our trails by hikers, mountain bikers, and E-bikers should be encouraged.