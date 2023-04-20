Willam Beiriger, Livermore
It’s time for our Traffic Engineering Department in Livermore to send their engineers back to school for a refreshing course in traffic control 101. East Avenues changes will cause more problems now then the way the street was before. The biggest problem with the redesign of the intersections on East Ave. is for longer vehicles having to turn the corner. It will be a major problem for the buses, delivery trucks, long beam tow trucks, and what about the tiller firetruck? To make a right turn these vehicles will have to pull into the lefthand traffic lane to make a right turn. The pylons along the street to prevent parking in the red zone can be made a little better if they weren’t so far from the curb. The biggest problem is the pylons at the corner; they should be much closer to the curb, so longer vehicles can safely make a turn. Our streets have had a problem with bicycles and now that problem has been increased about 20 times. Many of the problems at the corners can be solved by painting the curb on the corner RED. And then ENFORCING the no parking at a RED curb. This is a major problem at many of the schools in Livermore. All that had to have been done was put up the barriers about 12” from the curb to keep people from parking too close to the corner. Up until now, I think the worse engineering decision in Livermore has been Speed Humps. They set a speed limit at 25 miles per hour on a street, and then they put in speed humps that make you slow down to 15 miles per hour to safely go over them. This is another place for traffic control 101 training. The bigger problem with streets, like East Avenue, First Street, Holmes, etc. is excess speed, not encroachment along the streets. At one time the Livermore Police used to have a Police Car with Radar at one corner, and then have their Police Motorcycles at the next corner. Now, I just see more police cars cruising the street and just wasting gas.