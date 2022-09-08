Rich Buckley, Livermore
Let’s test a full-scale East Avenue model during school sessions for 30 days before building the new East Avenue. Then, test the system and hold a public hearing on what people recommend after a good 30-day full system test.
No doubt there are some neat ideas in the plan. My intuition says test it first before building it.
Use orange rubber-plastic dividers and other non-permanent temporary markers, paints and signs. Test the system, and then hold a public hearing on what people recommend after a good 30-day trial run.
