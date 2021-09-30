Jan Brovont, Livermore
Last week I wrote about the “East Ave Corridor” and the alternatives 1 & 2 TJKM, the company the city has hired, are suggesting. Here is their website: https://www.eastavecorridorstudy.com/
The City of Livermore strives to maintain a safe and convenient transportation network. The City is conducting a Corridor Study on East Avenue that will enhance mobility and safety for all modes of transportation.www.eastavecorridorstudy.com.
The city could improve our roads and bike paths, making them safer by increasing the number of streetlights. East Ave. is actually a 6-lane street with streetlights only on 1 side of the street and only every other pole. The lights don’t cover both sides of the street or the distance between the poles. Additional lights across the street between poles would make a zig-zag effect and better lighting.
Alternative 3 would give us 2 traffic/driving lanes, 1 each direction 11‘width each and center turn lane 13’, it will also be the emergency vehicle lane. Bicycle lane 6’, with a 3-9’ buffer, 5-8 ft wide sidewalk and 109 parking spaces, almost exactually HALF of current parking spaces.
Hybrid alternative has 4,3,2 lanes; sounds confusing already. A center lane for shared lefts in both directions and shared with emergency vehicles, both directions. Bicycle lanes 6-7’, buffer lanes of 2-4’, sidewalk increases by 2-4’ in some places. TJKM wording not mine. And 82 parking spaces, instead of 215 we have now.
Last spring, I drove the length of East Ave on a weekday, from Livermore Ave. to Vasco at 11:30 in the morning. I passed 27 oncoming cars and only 2 bicyclists. A few months ago, I was waiting for a left turn light at Hillcrest, counted 17 cars in both lanes stopped at the light on EA. How long would it take to get through that light if in a single lane? One morning while looking out a window of a friend’s house on EA, I counted 39 vehicles passing by in 4 minutes. If that had been in a single lane it might have taken them 2 turns of a traffic light to get through an intersection, backing up more traffic.
Former Mayor Marchand was very proud of Livermore’s 8,000 handicapped curbs. The people needing a handicapped curb could not walk far, ride a bike, and probably not step into a bus either; cars are their best transportation.