Ellen Raber, Livermore
I am writing in support of the previous letter 2 weeks ago from Bill Beiriger stating that the traffic engineers in Livermore who approved this East Avenue Ballards project need to get remedial 101 traffic training. This pilot project is far from an excellent scientific study/project as suggested by others, unless you are comparing this to the elementary or middle school science fair projects that I have judged during my years at LLNL. It is obvious that geometry is not a skill set of this company that the City of Livermore hired, since they can’t seem to understand how to calculate a simple turning radius as a function of the length of a car or a truck. I have reported to the Livermore Police Department that the intersection of Hillcrest and East Avenue is an accident waiting to happen. I needed to back up several times while at the light on Hillcrest and East to avoid getting hit by a large car or delivery truck making a left turn from East Avenue turning south onto Hillcrest. Should I just let the oncoming vehicle back up into East Avenue? Or should I sit and get hit? Who will pay for the damages caused by this? The City of Livermore? Please provide the address as it is only a matter of time before there is an accident. All streets along East Avenue should be evaluated for similar hazards.