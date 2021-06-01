Felicia Ziomek, Livermore
Please register for the Zoom Teleconference to be held on Tues., June 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Register at www.eastavecorridorstudy.com. The city is conducting this study to enhance mobility and safety for all modes of travel on East Avenue.
The purpose of this workshop is to address concerns from the past outreach efforts, showcase the “Hybrid Alternative” (two lanes in one direction, and only one lane in the opposite direction), and introduce Phase 2 of the study.
Your input is important. Please register for this teleconference.
My most important message to them: do not conduct a ‘test’ of any alternative until after school resumes in the fall at East Avenue Middle School and Livermore High School. Otherwise, the ‘test’ will not yield accurate results.
“Collect data in a way designed to test the hypothesis.”
If the hypothesis is that traffic won’t be affected by cutting lanes on East Avenue, then the conditions for the test must include routine traffic after the school year starts in the fall at these two schools, not during the summer when the test conditions don’t reflect school-year reality. And ensure you have a well-publicized way for citizens to report their experiences, so the citizens can decide whether cutting the lanes is acceptable to them.
If it doesn’t matter what the citizens want, then please be transparent and don’t waste our time. And I’m anxious to hear how the needs of the bike riders can be met, while keeping two lanes open in both directions, and how the daily fire engines, ambulances, UPS, mail and Amazon trucks, and transit buses making stops every few blocks will travel through the Hybrid Alternative (two lanes in one direction, and only one lane in the opposite direction).