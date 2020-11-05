Jan Brovont, Livermore
There will be the second Zoom meeting regarding the East Avenue Corridor on Nov. 12, at 6:30.
Go to the site listed below. When you click on the RSVP, it shows options for more detail at the top. I find the possible solutions for East Avenue to be interesting and informative, especially the ROAD DIET. Please take a look and read this, if you are ever (on) East Avenue.
This is not an appropriate time to be running this survey, or even the city thinking of this, during COVID, when there are not as many cars as they normally would be. Makes the whole survey defective. Would be easier when they are working on the street, but gives inaccurate information.
I don’t understand how the traffic flow will be as good as it is now, let along better.
Taking away a car lane on each side of East Avenue will back up traffic at every stop light, stop sign, every time a pedestrian crosses the street, or homeowner turns left into their driveway. Especially, how will the fire trucks be able to get up and down the street.
Do we “really” have that many bicycles on East Avenue? Kids don’t walk to and from school, they are picked up in a car. Moms with two or three small children couldn’t all ride bikes. We must have a lot of people that either can’t walk, or step up and down a curb, because the city has put in over 8,000 handicapped curbs, according to Mayor Marchand. I would (think) those people would use a car too. Please go to www.eastavecorridorstudy.com/event-details/community-workshop-2-2.