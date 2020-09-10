Trish Munro, Livermore City Council
Questions raised about the East Avenue Corridor study provide an excellent opportunity to further engage Livermore residents, especially those who live, go to school, and work on or near East Avenue. I count myself as one of those residents. My home of 32 years is off East Avenue and Charlotte, so it’s a road I’ve used every day for decades. In that time, I’ve observed the many types of people who use it, many with competing goals. There are school children from pre-K through high school, pedestrians, bicyclists, commuters to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, people going to shop, eat, or use the community center.
Because of these many uses, the city's 2018 Active Transportation Plan identifies the East Avenue Corridor as an area for study. When a tragic accident occurred midblock along East Avenue in August 2019, the city expanded the study to look at lighting and to engage all the stakeholders who live or own a property along East Avenue or who use it regularly.
In addition to stakeholder input, the city will receive input from an advisory committee comprised of Public Works, Police, Fire, LAVTA, LARPD, LVJUSD, and Livermore Sanitation. Organizing that much outreach is a complicated job for experts and therefore the city hired transportation experts TJKM to guide all of us to the best possible result.
The general outreach process includes the completed public survey, three community workshops and two meetings of the advisory committee. By Aug. 31, the city had received 880 inputs to the survey, while the first community workshop held Aug. 12 over Zoom was well attended.
Based on this initial feedback, the city, along with the consultant, is developing various alternatives for East Avenue. The city will present these alternatives to the advisory committee and to a second community workshop. That feedback will be used to develop a hybrid alternative that will go to the third and final community workshop. Using this feedback, the revised plan will be presented to the Planning Commission and the City Council. In addition, the city welcomes other feedback from members of the public at any time during the process.
With so much input, care, and planning, East Avenue has enormous potential for community gathering and engagement and we can all look forward to that coming to fruition.