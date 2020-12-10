Elizabeth Judge, Livermore
Want to have East Avenue reduced to one lane each way?
Better pay attention to eastavecorridorstudy.com. Check out the alternate plans, do the survey and read the frequently asked questions (FAQ) by clicking along the bar at the top of the website.
Livermore has contracted with a transportation consulting company to help with its bike, pedestrian, and trail plans. The company thinks bikers and pedestrians need more room and that two lanes are sufficient for drivers despite the location of two schools, three churches, a community center, fire station, day care center, a major laboratory, and trash and bus routes. Clearly, the Pleasanton consultants never drove on East Avenue pre-Covid 19!
East Avenue extends from Vasco to South Livermore and has bike lanes from Vasco to Jefferson just east of Rotten Robbie’s gas station. Extending bike lanes all the way west to South Livermore would be a simple solution (though it is unclear where bikes could go from there). However, this means eliminating the popular on-street parking at the west end.
Rather than thinking outside the box to find parking elsewhere, consultants find it more desirable to eliminate two lanes of traffic. Parking is more important than traffic flow, evidently.
Widening sidewalks is on the table as well, but not for riding bikes there. Possibly, it accommodates parents with double wide strollers. A tragic fatality last year caused added interest in pedestrian safety.
Lighting will be increased for all alternatives. Increased crosswalks and accentuating them would be helpful provided pedestrians used them. Jaywalking is common on East Avenue.
Not many folks are paying attention to this study, therefore, it would behoove the city to make any changes using paint only. This way, whenever we get beyond Covid, it will not cost another fortune to fix the mess these plans could cause.
Given the history this city has of ignoring public input gained by costly opinion processes, drivers had better investigate alternative routes.