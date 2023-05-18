Violet Moore, Livermore
Ellen Raber is right (East Avenue Corridor Plan a Disaster, May 11, 2023, Mailbox). The traffic control bollards at East Avenue and Hillcrest will be the cause of accidents. I travel that route occasionally. Turning right is particularly difficult when dozens of students on East Avenue legally cross Hillcrest on a red light for rides home in cars filling the Chardonnay Shopping Center. Most of those vehicles turn left onto Hillcrest. Then go right onto East Avenue where more students are crossing. I waited for groups of students crossing East Avenue legally, then cutting across Hillcrest on a red light. Make East Avenue safe again. Remove the bollards.