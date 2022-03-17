Jan Brovont, Livermore
Parking could go from 215 now, to as few as 8!
If you live on East Ave, especially in several of the apartment houses, you need to attend the East Avenue Tactical meeting on March 23.
If you have ever gone to Callaghan’s Mortuary for a funeral, did you need to park on the street? That won’t be available if this is passed. What about parking for the 2 schools and 4 churches on East Ave., and any of the 10 apartment houses? If you live in a house on East Ave, where will your guests park? This is important to everyone who lives off East Ave., too.
This will also add/continue a joint left turn lane for both directions of traffic, which can be dangerous with so many driveways and streets using it to turn left, AND it will be shared with our Emergency Vehicles! Fire trucks, ambulances, police will be driving in the center, shared left turn lane! How much longer will it take if there are cars using it to turn left and have stopped in that lane? Cars may not be able to get across 2 lanes of traffic to get to the side of the road.
They want to take away a lane of cars for a bicycle lane. Watch cars in both lanes at a stop light. I counted 17 one day. If you were the 17th car, do you think you would even get through that traffic light cycle??
The city is having a meeting on March 23 at Robert Livermore Community Center to discuss these plans. Please try to attend this meeting, which you need to register for online. (If you can’t attend, please complete their survey.)
This page has the info where images can be obtained. https://www.eastavecorridorstudy.com/phase-1. This shows the amount of parking that will be permanently taken away, from 215 now to as few as 8!
The city’s page on the meeting is https://www.cityoflivermore.net/Home/Components/News/News/240/3774
The page to get tickets to attend is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tactical-east-avenue-public-workshop-1-tickets-262136807247.
And please remember most Livermore residents thought the most important upgrade is more streetlights. That makes sense, since the lights are all on the north side of the street, which is 6 lanes wide. Now that would be the best place to start.