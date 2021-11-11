Vic Avila, Livermore
Last Sunday’s East Bay Times story states that according to Eden Housing, Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) filed its lawsuit “for the purpose of delay, or to thwart the low- or moderate-income nature of the housing development project.” The story at the outset reports on Eden’s bond motion, then notes that Joan Seppala and Jean King are involved in the Save Livermore Downtown group, and also serve on the board of the “Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC), which oversees the Bankhead Theater, roughly a few hundred feet from the project site.”
Why is the Bankhead relevant to Eden’s bond motion? Is the Times insinuating that LVPAC, influenced by Seppala and King, does not want low-income families to locate near the Bankhead?
Facts undermine that inference. SLD’s Downtown Alternative for affordable housing extends to Livermore Avenue. The distance from the Bankhead to the Downtown Alternative is almost half the distance between the Bankhead and the current Eden project. Also, the Downtown Alternative proposes 230 units, 100 more than in the 130-unit Eden plan.
Furthermore, Lynn Seppala, Joan Seppala and Jean King are known for their significant contributions to local charities that aid the disadvantaged; the Bankhead provides culturally diverse programs that attract patrons from different backgrounds and income levels.
Later in the story, the reporter again wanders off topic when he refers to a toxic waste symbol for general use that SLD purchased from a stock agency. The reporter quotes Vice Mayor Trish Munro at a June 14, 2021 council meeting. “(She) called the ad, which she said featured a nuclear waste symbol, an ‘absurd attack’ over the ‘nonissue’ of contamination that had been addressed multiple times by city staff.” The reporter notes that at the same meeting, city staff member Bob Vinn commented, “Our conversations with the water board have indicated that the cleanup of the site will be routine in nature.” The Times reporter neglected to mention that the SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board staff stated in its June 25, 2021 report that the City’s proposed clean-up levels “are neither appropriately justified nor acceptable.”
With the mention of the Bankhead and the toxic waste symbol, is the reporter attempting to make SLD the problem? Is he trying to divert readers from the real issues that the City failed to address before it approved the Eden Housing project – such as the site’s concerning contamination?