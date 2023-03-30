Evelyn Mitschelen, Livermore
At the close of life is your body wore out for Jesus?
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Evelyn Mitschelen, Livermore
At the close of life is your body wore out for Jesus?
I did not like seeing people and myself going through pain. We at this end of life, not able to do things we used to do. Our lives are full of great memories. I did not like these scenes but, thankful for all the blessings.
Then God spoke Jesus received all the pain at the cross. It is Easter. His pain He felt for my pain. What is your life spent for? His resurrection has been your endurance you will gain your lives, because redemption draws near. Easter celebrates Jesus, the vitality of life.
