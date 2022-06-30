Greg Scott, Livermore
Can’t meet your pension obligations? There’s a solution… Borrow! That way you amplify your gains and your losses. No worries, if you lose, you simply go back to the ATM! Withdraw your investments from corporate bonds and more cautious fixed-rate investments and get a loan to buy riskier investments in private equities, hedge funds, derivatives, and so-called affordable housing. Have difficulties here? Incur losses? No problem - raise taxes and reduce services! Who’s going to bail out $440 billion CalPERS? Not Saul?! (“Pension funds were historically invested very conservatively, favoring relatively low-yielding fixed-income investments. CalPERS had all its money in bonds until 1967. Rabouin and Gillers, “Pension Funds Make Riskier Bets,” The Wall Street Journal, (06/27/2022).
Ah, pensioners, enjoy! You are eating the young! It is, after all, a magnanimous pursuit! Chant the tripe of ‘affordable housing’ from your single-family-detached-houses for your means-tested-essential-workers who are the serfs in the current feudal system as your leveraged pension return goals make housing ever more unobtainable for the first-time home buyers and others. Invest in fossil fuels for best returns and for that climate disruption future, despite the protests of ineffectual ‘boutique’ climate activists! Extreme rainfall events marooning lumber shipments from Vancouver, British Colombia will be forgotten, though not the price rise, a risk Fed Chairman Powell and associates seemed to have neglected in their sado-monetarist interest rate hikes.
No real issue here with housing costs spiraling upward with total housing assets valued at $27.5 trillion in the United States. The happy baby boomers own $12.5 trillion, smug Gen X’ers $7.5 trillion, and forlorn millennials a paltry $2 trillion of this. Forget the homeless, you can shoo them from one location to another endlessly (adding to police pensions) and have City of Livermore contract sycophant CityServe, give more fatuous surveys; expensive, temporary residences; and words of support for the Eden Housing Project.
The young should just grin and tolerate the pension malignancy, for they will never experience such benefits. The elders have no wisdom, for trinkets and other worldly possessions are far more important. Why should we wish to change?
Underlying it all is the now globalized energy inflation that will cut into non-energy sector earnings and returns. The pensions play a usurious game, mortgaging the future of progeny. There seems no rational vision for the future, only a delusion stuck in the past, supported by unpayable debt.