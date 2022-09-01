Chris O’Brien, Livermore
President Biden’s latest give away on student debt is a rob Peter to pay Paul scheme. Of course, Paul supports it. Peter, in most cases, is a working man or woman who didn’t go to college. Peter, who in most cases makes less money than Paul, supports Peter with his tax dollars. There are also the other Peters whose parents worked their way through college to pay for it without student loans — again, supporting Paul with their tax dollars. This is nothing more than a sick way to buy votes. It adds $600 billion to an already skyrocketing national debt. It also puts $600 billion of funny money into the economy. Economics 101, increase the supply of money equals the devaluation of money, which equals inflation.