David Rounds, Livermore
An article by The Independent, on Oct. 15, said that the Eden Housing development agreement for downtown was going to be on the city council agenda next week.
This was concerning, because having this on the agenda seemed to contradict all of the recent win-win conversations going on about the possibility of having more housing, moving the housing off of the center of town location and getting a bigger park. It was a relief to see an update to that story today.
Marc Roberts, the city manager, clarified that while the Eden Housing development agreement was on next week’s agenda, it was going to be continued to a future date. Good news for those hoping for a win-win.’