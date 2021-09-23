Jim Hutchins, Livermore
Eden Housing’s current plan is to construct two apartment buildings containing a total of 130 units on the former downtown Lucky site. This location, which was formerly the site of the train station, a lumber yard, a dry cleaner, and many other businesses, is contaminated with lead and arsenic, petroleum, hydrocarbons, perchloroethylene and other toxic poisons. But in May 2021, the City Council, when approving the Eden Housing proposal, voted that the project was exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). And in June, when the Council was challenged about the contamination, Vice Mayor Munro said that city staff had “completely debunked the idea,” and talking about it “wastes our energy and it wastes money and it's a non-issue,” labeling such claims “propaganda.”
A month later, this “non-issue” resulted in the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board calling the city’s proposed cleanup for the site “neither appropriately justified nor acceptable.”
In August 2021, the Water Board initiated a six-week contamination testing of the site, with the results due in October. So far, the city has not indicated they plan to hold a public hearing to discuss the results once they are available, and instead have hired an Oakland public relations firm to deal with the fallout.
The contamination can no longer be ignored by the Council and called a “non-issue” or just “propaganda.” They need to do what mayoral candidate Woerner promised and look at alternatives, including moving the Eden Housing project to another site. The “win-win” Woerner spoke of is possible, and given the recent contamination findings, needed more than ever.