Carol Silva, Livermore
Numerous letters have been written to The Independent showing support of slightly different locations for affordable housing in Livermore. A few other letters oppose the suggestion to relocate Eden Housing, in which the City Council intends to have massive Eden Housing right across the street from the tall, half-finished Legacy project. Some of the Eden Housing proponent letter writers claim that voters voted in the current City Council and that we should not go against the Council’s direction. Should we blindly follow a government that doesn’t listen to the majority of its constituents? If local officials want to create a water reservoir at the old Lucky site, should the public accept their decision because they were voted into office? The public would show their dissent, like their dissent with Eden Housing.
Prior to the 2020 election, I emailed Mony Nop, a candidate for Livermore mayor, asking for his view on the location of Eden Housing. He quickly responded to all my inquiries. I was impressed with Nop’s responsiveness, although I was disappointed by his acceptance of Eden Housing being located at the southeast corner of Railroad Avenue and “L” Street in the downtown footprint. After receiving Nop’s response, I wrote a letter to The Independent, in which I implied that I did not trust Woerner’s “win-win” campaign message about his willingness to review the relocation of Eden Housing. Also, I wrote about Nop’s acceptance of Eden Housing’s location.
At the time I wrote the letter, I was unsure whom I would be voting for Livermore mayor, but I did vote for Nop, since I respected what I thought were honest answers to my inquiries.
It seems like an increasing number of Livermore voters, especially individuals like Nop and Jay Davis, who both were initially strong proponents of Eden Housing’s current location, are now opposing Eden’s project design and location at the business downtown center. Whether this increase of Eden’s opponents is due to concern of soil contamination, to lack of affordable housing for most teachers and essential workers, to lack of sufficient residential parking, to this project not meeting city design requirements, to the massive size and height of the housing, or for wanting to create a beautiful central park for the enjoyment of all, wouldn’t it make sense for Livermore’s City Council members to reevaluate the situation and consider alternatives?