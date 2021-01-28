James Hutchins, Livermore
During the Dec. 7, 2020, city council workshop, Eden Housing presented design changes to the downtown development.
According to the workshop’s agenda, the original plan, approved by the city council on Nov. 26, 2018, “was based upon 130 studio and one-bedroom units with an average size of 650 square feet.” The new plan includes “a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Unit sizes will range from 550 square feet to 1,200 square feet.” The building’s footprint increased by an estimated 42% as a result of these changes.
Additionally, in the workshop, Eden Housing stated each of the original buildings had a footprint of about 8,000 square feet, thus the two northern buildings, at four stories each, would have totaled about 64,000 square feet combined. The new design presented at the Dec. 7 workshop shows the new north building, Building A, would be 122,200 square feet, which is almost doubling the original square footage. Unfortunately, the square footage of the new southern building is not legible on the design plans released to the public due to the poor-quality reproduction.
As a result, its increase in square footage is not known. It would be nice if Eden Housing or the city would upload on their websites clear and accurate drawings for the public to view.
The design presented by Eden Housing indicates two buildings on the south side. However, this is inaccurate. It is actually one building with an approximately 60-foot-long and 17-foot-wide passageway through the first floor. It is referred to as a ‘breezeway,’ connecting to Veterans Way, though it will look and feel more like a dark tunnel.
This is an undesirable architectural concept. People do not like walking through tunnels as is evidenced by the Arroyo Bike Trail tunnel, which passes under Holmes Street. Most people do not like going through the tunnel and prefer to wait at the crosswalk in order to cross in daylight. This is human nature.
It would be nice if the city posted the proposed designs online, so the public can have access to accurate information, rather than having to search through the workshop video of the entire meeting and attempt to interpret the information supplied from low-quality images. It would also be appreciated if the city council and planning commission listen to the public’s concerns and cooperate in pursuing alternatives that address these concerns.