Glenn Stewart, Livermore
To the present mayor… As the chief executive officer, you wear many hats and deal with all the issues that arise. Being an effective leader is not something that magically happens when you are elected to office. You learn as you go along.
By our action at the polls, the people of Livermore gave you a vote of confidence and expressed faith in your ability to act in their best interest.
The goal of a mayor is to listen to the residents of the city and then work effectively with the council to achieve the community goals, not personal agendas.
Livermore has had this big dirt lot for 20 years known as the Downtown Development Site. What should we do with it, asked the previous city council?
In 2016, Lennar proposed building a massive 5-story development next to Blacksmith Square. City Council was embracing their proposal. However, the public outcry was immediate and opposed to tall structures on the development site.
At a February 2017 council meeting, Councilmember Woerner did suggest a 3-story height limit on new residential development in the downtown area, which would have amended the Downtown Specific Plan until such a time when downtown would be defined through a community process. No vote was taken.
Livermore spent $500K hiring an expensive consulting firm to help promote the past city council’s agenda of building 4.5 story high-density housing and a 4.5 level parking garage on the Development Site. What happened to a limit of 3-story buildings? Answer: your city leaders already knew what they wanted to do.
Workshops were conducted in mid-2017 for the purpose of making the residents think that they were contributing their thoughts on how to develop downtown.
Residents agreed that the top issues were Parking #1, Community Character, Open Space, Traffic Congestion, Boutique Hotel, New Retail, Hotel Location, Cultural Facilities, Public Finance and Housing #10.
Here we are 4 years later, and city council has approved to build 130 units of Eden Housing, 4.5 stories high on the Development Site, without consideration for where Eden Housing residents will park, the impact on community character and traffic congestion.
Housing was #10 on the list of residents’ priorities. It must have been #1 priority for City Council all along. Eden Housing does not belong on the development site.
Mayor Woerner and City Council members… Are you listening? I’m afraid you aren’t.