Richard Ryon, Livermore
By the time you receive this submission, the City will have decided the issue of housing in downtown Livermore. In all likelihood, the Livermore City Council will once again have decided against the will of the people they are elected to represent, and approve the “bait-and-switch” plan put forth by Eden Housing and the City for downtown Livermore.
I listened to the public debate at the Zoom City Council meeting Monday evening. There was a rosy presentation by City staff and Eden Housing representatives. There were impassioned and eloquent presentations by those who favor aiding those in need of low-cost housing. There were equally eloquent presentations by those who favor the “win-win” plan to move the housing to adjacent land north of Railroad Avenue in order to provide more housing and preserve and enhance our unique downtown for the benefit of all who now, and will in the future, call Livermore home.
I do not know anybody who questions that we have a housing crisis in California. There is no such crisis in Nebraska! Who would not rather live in beautiful California? The crisis is partly due to the desirability of our state and region. It is also due to economic forces beyond the control and comprehension of most of us. While we might alleviate the problem to some degree in Livermore, we will not be solving it by our actions.
Everyone I know who opposes the City and Eden Housing plan in favor of alternatives understands that the plan is a good one, but in the wrong place. The City plan is fraught with legal problems associated with the approval. Instead of having this settled in court, why not do as asked by the group known as “Save Livermore Downtown” and negotiate a “win-win” solution to benefit everyone? Nobody loses by having both housing and a downtown we all can be proud of and that enhances life in Livermore!