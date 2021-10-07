Rose O’Brien, Livermore
That’s what some say. Can anyone please explain how that could be?
Creating an apartment development in the City’s core is not going to enhance the economy of our downtown businesses.
The center of the City needs to offer a vibrant park that will attract both residents and visitors. They will enjoy wandering paths, fountains, tables and chairs under trees for families to gather, and gyms for children to play on. After visiting the park, they will check out nearby retail stores and restaurants.
Why can’t housing be placed off the park, like across Railroad Avenue to the north? Eden’s residents will still be able to walk to local businesses where they can shop and dine.
I have no doubt that the new residents will be active and engaged members of the community. What I don’t get is why they must be placed in high rise apartments just behind the First Street Ale House.
Yes, it is important to provide affordable housing. My children would have a difficult time supporting themselves in Livermore, but what has that got to do with sticking a housing project in the worst possible spot in town? More affordable units can be placed on parcels nearby, but not where Eden housing is being proposed.
An additional problem with the Eden project is that it provides substandard parking for its residents. As a result, they will take up stalls intended for the public who are visiting our local businesses. Some proponents for the Eden housing project say they have had great fortune finding parking spaces downtown over the years. Unfortunately, that has not been the experience of most citizens I am acquainted with, myself included. Often, I’ve resorted to walking to the downtown area from home, about a one-mile hike, rather than spend time wandering around looking for a place to park. Worsening our parking problem will not help our downtown businesses.
In order to improve our local economy, we need to work together to move Eden Housing off the proposed location in the very heart of our town.