Rich Buckley, Livermore
Livermore's mayor promised he would be open to publicly review alternative locations for Eden Housing and/or moderate to low income housing across the street, north of Railroad Avenue, and other possible sites, during the height of his recent mayoral campaign. He has not honored that commitment and has walked it back in so many ways. The mayor's promise was tendered at a critical moment in his election campaign, knowing 4 to 1 public preference that we keep the old Lucky’s store site open and place the housing elsewhere. The committee had even obtained legal opinion that there was a legal basis that would support such actions. WE ARE EXPERIENCING BROKEN SUPPLY CHAINS AND 38% CONSTRUCTION INFLATION. Directly across the street https://bdearch.com/legacy-livermore/ ,150-feet away from the misguided Eden Housing Project, is a cost saving rental project known as Legacy Partners about 50% to 60% completed, fully vetted, with traditional parking ratios, and environmental clearances and perhaps best of all, nearly ready to go. We will save 3 to 5 years of hyperinflation costs to just condemn what we need out of the LEGACY PARTNERS project. It's hardly NIMBYISM to root for a much sounder financial solution benefiting the public and building within 150 feet. This is about a City Council's total disconnect in regard to expressed public opinion on this downtown project to develop a much larger open space all the way through from South Livermore Avenue to South L Street. Eden Housing muffed it, Big Time. Even their architect offered his apology.