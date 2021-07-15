Rob Blum, Livermore
It is shameful that Eden Housing is not taking the logical steps for the best housing solution. I applaud Save Livermore Downtown for filing a lawsuit for an honest discussion on better options for a downtown park and Eden Housing. Talks need to take place to build across Railroad Avenue to save the downtown park and create more affordable housing. Eden Housing needs to take action and do the right thing to preserve the downtown with a large-scale open space for the citizens of Livermore. Eden Housing needs to take advantage of this opportunity to create more housing across Railroad Avenue. The City Council has a flawed plan and continues to deceive the citizens of Livermore with their bait and switch tactics. Wake up Eden Housing and make the right choice.